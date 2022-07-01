Olivia Sanders launched her first arrows two years ago. The impact they made is still changing her life and those of many others.
Sanders, a rising senior at New Site High School, was only recently a beginning archer herself. Now she’s transitioned from student to teacher. Today she’s helping others discover abilities and determination within themselves they’d never expected to find. A host of youth archery programs available throughout Northeast Mississippi help make those discoveries possible.
At the Prentiss County Sportsman’s Club, members of Square1 Outdoors have around 50 youngsters who shoot bows and arrows three nights a week. Many of these archers also participate in the sport through 4-H and through the scholastic Archery in Mississippi Schools program.
A booming business
Operated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Archery in Mississippi Schools program is open to students in grades 4 through 12. It has grown to include 80,000 competitors statewide. An alternative to traditional field sports, scholastic archery offers an accessibility other sports generally do not. Shooting a bow is not a difficult thing, but shooting a bow well is another thing altogether. Offering students the opportunity to give it a try and see where they can grow from there can be an amazing thing.
“I like it because, even though it does not depend on athleticism, it does require focus,” Sanders said. “You do have to focus but, when you focus, you’ll do well and you’ll see immediate improvement and results.”
After high school, Sanders wants to pursue a doctorate in psychology. The mental progression of developing archers is part of what piqued her desire to teach.
“I like being an instructor,” Sanders said. “I like helping kids learn and grow by doing things they, at first, think they can’t do.”
Recently, a group of kids taking part in a local Drug Abuse Resistance Education or D.A.R.E. Program came to the club to try archery. Most had never held a bow before.
“At first, they were afraid they wouldn’t be able to do it,” Sanders said. “By the end of the day, they were popping balloons and smiling. Seeing their self confidence grow was exciting. It was rewarding to help them learn they could do a difficult thing.”
Unlimited enjoyment
“So many kids don’t understand, your time to do field sports is limited to your youth,” said Paul Poland, an adult instructor in the Square1 archery program and a lifelong shooter. “You can shoot and enjoy the shooting sports all of your life.”
“Everybody needs to try it,” Sanders said. “Most new shooters are afraid of failure, but anyone can do it.”
Kevin and Jamie Mitchell’s daughters, ages 8 and 11, have been shooting competitive archery for years.
“They’re very competitive with each other at home,” Kevin Mitchell said. “Archery lets them be competitive with other shooters. It teaches them discipline and keeps them out of trouble.”
“I enjoy seeing them have their self confidence grow,” Jamie Mitchell said.
One of her daughters deals with persistent anxiety. Archery has allowed her to escape the cycle of spiraling tension by focusing on the sport’s physical routines.
“It’s helped her learn patience and master focus,” Jamie Mitchell said.
A ministry of self discipline
Square1 Outdoors is a nonprofit dedicated to the mission of introducing new enthusiasts to the outdoors and providing them a place to shoot. With membership fees, donations and volunteer labor, they’ve constructed separate, dedicated facilities for archery, handgun, shotgun and rifle shooting. The group has locations in Prentiss and Lee Counties.
“We’re making a dedicated effort to founding a new wave of shooters in North Mississippi,” David Ramseyer, with Square1 Outdoors, said. “It’s a labor of life, something we’re doing because we enjoy sharing with new people who’ve never tried it.
Along with adult and family members who regularly use the club’s facilities, Square1 is the home practice agency for a number of scholastic shotgun programs in the area.
To learn more or to join, visit square1outdoors.com.