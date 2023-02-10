A squirrel hunt in the company of a well-trained dog brings with it the silence and the stillness of a hardwood flat. It delivers moments punctuated by excited, hushed but happy voices and quickened breath, each poised always to stop at the ring of a squirrel dog barking treed.
Hunting with a dog combines teamwork and shared instinct. It’s a serious quest through an informal but real partnership. It takes hunting’s adventure into realms that can’t be found by humans working alone.
Every winter for many years, members of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have organized youth squirrel hunts at locations statewide. Department staff members choose hunting locations. They gather youth hunters and their adult mentors into groups with squirrel dog hunters and trainers. They teach the youngsters about squirrel habitat and biology. The kids learn about training and working with dogs. They go over key points of ethical hunting and firearm safety. They practice shooting, then they all take to the woods looking for squirrels.
Each hunt is an opportunity to share the joys of the outdoors with kids of every stripe. Some of the youngsters have hunted very little or not at all. Some have hunted a good bit, but for other species. Almost none have ever hunted squirrels with a dog. It’s a tradition rooted in the state’s rich outdoor history and practiced amid its wealth of natural resources.
This year, groups hunted at the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge and at Canal Section, Tallahala, Copiah County and Pascagoula Wildlife Management Areas. Each was led by members of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and they followed squirrel dogs and their handlers on adventures through hardwood flats and timbered bottoms.
The team on the ground at Canal Section had the privilege of hunting with Chas Goff, of Mooreville, and his dog Maverick. It was a new introduction to squirrel hunting with dogs for the majority, and to all hunting in general for others. The experience that resulted was ideal. After their classroom session on habitat and biology, then their field lesson in firearm safety and practical marksmanship, they hit the woods on the west side of the Tenn-Tom Waterway where Maverick treed one squirrel right off the bat. They finished the day with a hot run, treeing and collecting squirrels one after another as the sun began to set and night closed in. In the interim, Maverick steadily and efficiently worked his way through a six mile loop among mixed young and mature hardwoods without raising a squirrel. The hot start and rapid finish, wrapped around a lull of constant anticipation, shared with the youngsters a full sample of the small game experience.
“I’ve always run treeing dogs,” Goff said, “but I got into mountain curs just recently.”
Maverick is a 2-year-old original mountain cur, a breed bred, born and raised for hunting in the Appalachian hollows and hills. Maverick’s ancestors date to the earliest days of frontier settlement.
Requiring more concentration than doves and offering more immediate results than deer, squirrel hunts combine stealth, woodsmanship and marksmanship in an exercise that results in a great meal on the table. A hunt for squirrels can also be great fun for student and mentor alike.
The chance for a new hunter to slip along quietly and see a squirrel before it sees them, or to watch a mountain cur tree a squirrel in its thrilling way can be elemental to their understanding of what a hunter’s place in nature really means.
Members of the MDWFP have been hosting these hunts each winter for nearly 20 years.
“We’re looking to recruit new hunters, and introduce kids who may not have the opportunity or a hunting mentor to the tradition,” said Rick Hamrick, small game program coordinator with the MDWFP. “We also take kids who do hunt but haven’t hunted squirrels with a dog. It really exposes even those who’ve hunted a good bit to a new kind of hunting. Some past participants have even gone out on their own later and gotten squirrel dogs as a result.”
The kids enjoy the events, taking away memories that will last forever. The dog handlers and members of the MDWFP staff who put them on enjoy them as well.
“It’s a good bit of work on their end setting everything up,” Hamrick said of his fellow team members. “Their enthusiasm and the work they put into it speaks a lot to those guys’ dedication. They’ve all been doing this for a good while. The men and women representing us on these hunts have a good time too. It’s a great opportunity to get the kids outside to experience that.
“We very much appreciate the dog handlers. They’re volunteering their time at these events, and we really appreciate them.”
Each hunt ends with a lesson on cleaning squirrels and preparing them for the table or the freezer. The Foundation for Mississippi’s Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks supplies funds for a meal afterward to wrap up the day.
“We want as many people as possible to experience the excitement of small game hunting,” Hamrick said. “It’s a chance to give more kids a way to get out and hunt without sitting still. They can move around and be active. They don’t have to be still and quiet necessarily. Opportunities for deer hunting are great and widespread, but we don’t want to lose sight of the small game tradition. There’s action and opportunity everywhere.”