Kids, dogs and squirrel hunting form one of the most natural combinations found anywhere in the outdoors, and wildlife agencies in Mississippi are combining efforts to bring the three together.
Youngsters ages 10 to 15 are invited take part in one of six youth squirrel hunts organized statewide, all set to take place Feb. 4.
There is no fee involved and all equipment will be provided, but participants must be registered online at mdwfp.com by Jan. 25.
To find the application, go to mdwfp.com. There, click on the “Wildlife & Hunting” tab. On the resulting page, scroll down to find “Squirrel Program” on the left side. A click on “Squirrel Program” takes you to a page with a banner reading “Apply For Youth Squirrel Hunt.” Click that and follow the instructions from there.
Hunts will be held on Canal Section Wildlife Management Area in Itawamba County, Camp McCain in Grenada County, the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge near Starkville, Tallahala WMA near the town of Forest, Copiah County WMA near Hazlehurst and Pascagoula River WMA near Vancleave and Lucedale.
Teachable moments
The events will take place from approximately 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and will begin with seminars on the role hunting plays in conservation, small game ecology, hunting regulations and safety in the field. Participants will practice their shooting skills at an outdoor range under the supervision of qualified instructors, then go to the woods under guided supervision to participate in an actual hunt and have the opportunity to harvest small game. They will watch squirrel dogs work, a treat in itself, and see how hunters on four legs and those on two work together in the field.
Events conclude with instruction on how to field dress and clean squirrels, followed by supper.
Open applications
To apply for the hunt, complete the application at mdwfp.com by Jan 25. All applicants must be 10 to 15 years of age. Upon registering, applicants will be asked for a first and second choice of location, and organizers will do their best to place all applicants in a hunt. Those who apply will be notified via email of availability.
Applicants do not need to have completed a hunter education course to take part, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the day.
“One of the primary things we want to do is introduce new hunters to hunting,” said Rick Hamrick, small game program leader for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. “We’d especially like to introduce hunting to youth who are interested in hunting but who might not have had a chance yet to go to the woods.
“We do take some kids who have prior hunting experience, as well as brand new hunters. There’s always a chance to teach something new. From biology to hunting safety to working with dogs, we cover a fair number of different components. There are always things a kid who has hunted before can pick up, but we primarily connect with kids who have an interest in hunting but who lack a mentor or an opportunity.
“These events provide a small game hunting opportunity even kids who’ve hunted a good bit may not have had before. There’s so much more to hunting than sitting in a deer stand.”
Apply by Jan. 25
Each event concludes at 7 p.m. and includes supper, also free of charge, though each should either bring a lunch or eat before arriving that afternoon.
“It’s very rewarding to be a part of these events,” Hamrick said. “The dog handlers who volunteer for these always comment on how much they enjoy it. Putting this on for kids is really special. The kids enjoy it, and they have a good time outside, tromping around in the mud and just enjoying nature. All the volunteers are aways very enthusiastic about it.”
Events that introduce youngsters to the practical sides of the outdoors invariably create lasting memories for the kids and adults as well.
For kids looking for a chance to hunt, put healthy food on the table and gain a significant amount of self confidence and self reliance as well, an introduction to hunting and nature is just the thing.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.