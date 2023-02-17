Area youngsters now have a newly-minted trap range and a youth trap league to go along with it for their shooting enjoyment.
Square1 Outdoors recently announced the formation and kickoff of their own youth trap league. Shooters new to the league can take part in the league's inaugural season by signing up online at square1outdoors.com. They'll need to make plans to shoot their first rounds Feb. 18 at Square1's Sullivan Farms location on Mt. Vernon Road north of Tupelo.
The league opened on Feb. 4 and will run through May 13. Youth participants may choose between two Saturdays each month to get their monthly league score, but February's first option has passed. Slots are available for new participants to join and shoot Feb. 18 however.
Shooters age 11 and under will shoot 50 clays per month. Those age 12 and up, through 12th grade, will shoot 100 clays per month.
After the last shoot in May, scores will be tallied and both male and female champions will be announced, along with additional places in a number of age divisions.
Upcoming league shooting dates include:
February 18
March 4 and 18
April 8 and 22
May 6 and 13.
Shooters are free to select either date each month for their league participation. They may reserve a time online at square1outdoors.com or simply show up. First shooting flights on each date begin at 9 a.m., and a new flight begins every 90 minutes thereafter.
There is no fee an clays are provided by the club. Participants do need to bring their own shotguns and supply their own shells. The league allows adults to coach on the line to help the youngsters learn the sport, but a basic level of shotgun safety knowledge and shooting proficiency is required.
The club will be hosting instructional trap clinics in the coming months to help competitors improve their scores.
Shooters new to the club are encouraged to join a team. Square1 is home to three teams — one each in Lee, Prentiss and Tishomingo Counties.
Youngsters from nine counties in Northeast Mississippi participate on these teams.
Square 1 Outdoors aspires to fill shooting resource vacuums as they become apparent.
"We see a need and try to fill it using every resource we can muster," David Ramseyer, Square1 Outdoors range master at Sullivan Farms said. "Scores of adult volunteers have spent countless hours over the past three years working to see this trap field come to fruition. We have partnered with several organizations and local businesses to raise funds and facilitate the work required."
The group's two largest sources of funding have been the Midway USA Foundation and the Mississippi Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
"Both of these organizations have provided grants to help purchase equipment and materials and to complete dirt work necessary to build the field.
"Phillip Blanchard at Lowe's in Tupelo has always been helpful with materials. Ryan Flippen and Environmental Pump Services provided labor and dirt moving equipment. John Rape Concrete was hired to form, pour and finish concrete, then he donated a portion of his fee back to help complete the field. Carlos Langston and Paul Poland fabricated a metal roof structure for the trap house. Luke Riley is still assisting with trap house doors, and Buzz Caldwell stepped out of retirement to lay blocks for the trap house.
"There are so many others who've been involved it's impossible to name everyone, but everyone has one thing in common: they've all given freely so our kids can enjoy their shooting sports heritage and assume the mantle to ensure the same for the next generation.
A handy, affordable opportunity to enjoy the shooting sports in a safe environment was the goal Kevin Owens and his friends had in mind several years ago when they launched Square1 Outdoors. Their mission has taken root with a well-appointed shooting range on Mt. Vernon Road in Tupelo, and it’s set to expand to Booneville and other area locations soon.
Built with membership dollars and lots of sweat equity, the Square1 range at Sullivan Farms north of West Barnes Crossing Road includes separate, dedicated facilities for archery, handgun, shotgun and rifle shooting. The range is located on Mt. Vernon Road just a few miles north of Tupelo.
The recently-opened trap range joins facilities that include four handgun bays separated by dirt berms, a 50-yard range primarily for rimfire separate from the 100- and 200-yard centerfire range and a five-stand shotgun facility overlooking a beautiful swath of countryside. All but the trap range have permanent, covered decking for all-weather use.
While there is plenty of opportunity for adults to use the Square1 Outdoors facilities, the ultimate motivation is to share the shooting sports with youngsters.
“We’re making a dedicated effort to founding a new wave of shooters in north Mississippi,” Ramseyer said. “It’s a labor of love, something we’re doing because we enjoy sharing with new people who’ve never tried it.
“The purpose of Square1 was to open it for youth and family activities. That’s where the name originated, because anytime you begin something new, you start at square one.”
Square1 Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community service.
“Most of us who were involved in the start of Square1 Outdoors were already involved in Boy Scouts or 4H or some other aspect of youth shooting sports, and we had kids of our own, and friends we wanted to shoot with,” said Owens. “Over time, we were running out of places to go, and we were interested in putting together some formal activities that kids could get involved with and learn more about different types of shooting, and there just wasn’t anywhere to do it. We all got together and decided to take a break from doing the activities and focus on building a place where we knew we could always be, always have time and always have the things we needed, and also be able to help other people prosper their programs by not having to duplicate resources and funding sources. Not everybody can have a set of rifles, not everybody can have a set of shotguns, but if there’s one set somewhere that everybody has access to, then everybody can shoot. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing for the past 6 years.
“We’re at the point now where, when people come along who want to do big events, we can take the burden off of them as far as providing the shooting sports and let them focus with their funds on things to promote their programs and build their membership.”
The organization is operated entirely on volunteer labor, donations and membership fees.
“We are getting instructors and coaches in place for the shotgun discipline so we can offer the program to schools in the area,” Ramseyer said. “We’d love to help any school that wanted to offer its students the opportunity to shoot with a competitive trap team or shotgun team. We will provide a place for schools founding trap and skeet teams to foster shooting programs here.”
Square1 Outdoors already has homeschool students using their archery facilities to organize and practice.
Annual adult members pay $20 per month via bank draft, and that membership includes a second adult, plus any youth in the family, from children to grandchildren, extending to nieces, nephews and so on, up to age 18 and any youth over 18 as long as they are enrolled in school or college or are dependent upon the adult member due to special needs.
Lifetime adult members pay a one-time $1,000 fee, or $250 per quarter for one year.
Guests may accompany member for two or three visits before being required to join and pay fees.
To register for the trap league, visit square1outdoors.com/events-activities. For information about the league or other Square1 Outdoors activities, to volunteer or become a program sponsor, email square1outdoors@gmail.com.