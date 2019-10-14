The Oxford Chargers are rolling through their division schedule up to this point.
Oxford, now 6-1, is in first place in Division 1-6A with a 3-0 record. The Chargers have not yet had any close games against division foes and have outscored those opponents 117-17, including a 51-6 blowout of DeSoto Central on Thursday.
During its five-game win streak, including non-division wins over rival Lafayette and Grenada, Oxford has outscored opponents 196-38.
“We have continued to get better as a team each week, and that’s critical,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We just have to stay on that path and find ways to improve. Defensively, we have a great group of guys and our defensive coaching staff has been outstanding.”
The Chargers’ defense is led by a host of outstanding players, including Byron Pearson, Dude Person, Kiyon Williams and Jeremiah Pomerlee. Pearson has three interceptions this year, Pomerlee leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and Person and Williams have combined for 92 tackles.
In six of the seven games Oxford has played, the Chargers have allowed 14 points or less. Opposing teams have scored in double digits only twice this year, and Oxford has held its last four to 7, 8, 3 and 6 points.
“We have a veteran group over there,” Cutcliffe said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen that play on our defense. I think they really buy into the idea of playing team defense and just doing their role and don’t try to make every play by themselves.”
On offense, quarterback and Navy commit John Meagher leads the attack. Meagher has surpassed 1,000 yards passing this season with eight touchdowns, but he does his best work on the ground.
He has rushed for over 500 yards and nine touchdowns, including over 100 yards and three TDs in Thursday’s win over DeSoto Central.
J.J. Pegues, a 4-star athlete that recently cut his recruiting list down to Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, has seven touchdowns this year rushing and receiving.
“I think Meagher is playing with a lot of confidence,” Cutcliffe said. “He does a fantastic job and has been very consistent in decision making. Certainly his running game has been outstanding, both on called runs and scrambling.”
Oxford will try to continue its win streak this week against the defending Class 6A champ, Horn Lake (3-4, 2-1).