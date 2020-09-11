OXFORD • Crazy things can happen in rivalries. This one was no different.
In the last 2:37 of the first half, there were four touchdowns scored, special teams goofs, and an ejection that swung the feel of the game in Oxford’s direction for good.
The Chargers (2-0) went on to a 33-22 Crosstown Classic victory over the Lafayette Commodores in their 50th all-time meeting in the series.
Lafayette (1-1) started the craziness, trailing Oxford 6-0 with an 11-yard Tyrus Williams scramble to get the Commodores on the board.
They added a bit of luck after bobbling the point-after snap, as the quick-thinking Williams found an open Derrick Burgess for two instead, taking an 8-6 lead.
Oxford then fumbled the ensuing kickoff to Lafayette at its 45. On the following play, Brandon Toles executed a reverse 55 yards for another score to take a 15-6 lead.
The Commodores then hit a line drive on the next kickoff off an Oxford frontline player to take the ball back.
Two plays later, Williams was hit for a loss after a bad snap then proceeded to get himself ejected for an extra hit on an Oxford player. Four plays later, Lafayette would recover and Jayden Reed scored three plays later to take a 22-6 lead with 20 seconds left.
“We obviously had a rough four or five minutes there to end the second quarter,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We didn’t panic.
“We felt like we could regroup and play good football in the second half.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After a short kickoff with 19 seconds left, Trip Maxwell engineered a three-play, 51-yard drive to cut the lead to 22-13 before halftime.
Point Man: Maxwell threw for 168 yards and three touchdowns in his limited time at Oxford quarterback.
Talking Point: “(Williams) is obviously a fantastic player, so talented. I know that’s a big piece of their offense. It did change their game plan a little bit.” – Cutcliffe on what Williams means to Lafayette.