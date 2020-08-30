Mitch Moreland is on the move.
The veteran major leaguer from Amory was traded on Sunday morning from Boston to San Diego.
A career .253 hitter in 11 big-league seasons, the former Mississippi State standout is having a terrific season at the plate, hitting .328 with eight home runs. He turns 35 next Sunday.
For the Padres, Moreland is most likely to see most of his time at designated hitter – National League teams are using the DH in this pandemic summer, and San Diego has already tried nine different players there with underwhelming results.
Moreland, a lefty, projects to hit fifth in a powerful Padres lineup that includes major league home run leader Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting second, slugger Manny Machado hitting third and first baseman Eric Hosmer batting cleanup.
Playoff chase
San Diego is chasing its first playoff appearance in 14 seasons. On Saturday, the team bolstered its bullpen by acquiring a resurgent Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Originally a 17th round pick by Texas in 2007, Moreland has been on teams that have made the playoffs in seven of the last 10 seasons, including the World Series champion Red Sox in 2018. He has 174 home runs and 491 RBIs in 1,159 big-league games.
San Diego will be his third MLB team after Texas (2010-16) and Boston (2017-20). He was a Gold Glove winner for Texas in 2016 and earned his first All-Star Game selection for Boston in 2018.
Boston, with the worst record (11-22) in the American League, will get a pair of minor league prospects in the deal – infielder Hudson Potts, 21, and outfielder Jeisson Rosario, 20.
Both players ranked among the Padres’ top 20 minor-league prospects, according to MLB.com. The team was at some risk of losing both to other teams in the offseason Rule 5 draft.
The major league trade deadline is Monday afternoon.