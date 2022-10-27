Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
NETTLETON – The Amory Panthers asserted its dominance in the first half and proved why it's at the top of Division 4-3A division, clinching a 51-0 win over Nettleton on Thursday.
“We left no doubt tonight, and it was a collective effort from these guys,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Nettleton is a very explosive team, but our defense did a good job of shutting them out, and we ran the ball well downhill.”
After Amory's first possession ended in a turnover on downs, an interception by Cameron Haynes gave the ball back to the Panthers (9-1, 4-0) at the 44-yard line. A string of runs by Charleston French and Jatarian Ware set up a 3-yard touchdown run by French to gain a lead.
A safety on a bad snap added to Amory’s lead in the first, and French cashed in on a 40-yard touchdown run on the second play of the next possession to put the score at 16-0. French scored two more times in the second quarter with touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, putting Amory up 30-0 before halftime.
“My O-line did a great job blocking for me, and we executed our game plan all around,” French said. “It’s always great to hit 1,000 yards (in a season), and I want to thank God for allowing me to do it again this season.”
The Tigers (6-4, 1-3) gained a little momentum going into halftime after Zavian Dilworth came away with an interception. After a defensive stop, Amory came out in the second half and found the end zone on back-to-back possessions, scoring on a 3-yard run by Ware and a 13-yard run from French.
Braden Maranto sealed the deal for the Panthers with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Amory gained a 30-0 lead before half after a 9-yard touchdown run by French.
Point Man: French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in this win, tallying 210 rushing yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We had some alignment busts early on that created some opportunities for Amory, and penalties killed a couple of our drives.” – Nettleton coach John Keith
Notes
• Haynes and Dorian Ewings each had interceptions for the Panthers’ defense.
• Amory now holds a nine-game winning streak over Nettleton.
• The Panthers will host Yazoo County in the first round of the playoffs next Friday, while Nettleton will travel to Winona.
