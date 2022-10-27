French

Amory's Charleston French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season while tallying 210 rushing yards with five touchdowns in Thursday's win over Nettleton.

NETTLETON – The Amory Panthers asserted its dominance in the first half and proved why it's at the top of Division 4-3A division, clinching a 51-0 win over Nettleton on Thursday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you