AMORY – The Amory Panthers may have been down, but they proved they were not out of the fight.
After falling behind 20-7 early in the third quarter, the Panthers battled back to take a 34-20 win over Winona on Friday to advance to the Class 3A North half championship game.
They will host Noxubee County.
“We just played a little bit harder in the second half, and I knew that we couldn’t play any worse than we did in the first half,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Our kids just kept fighting, and if you’re going to play championship football, it’s going to take all phases.”
After stalling out on their first possession, the Panthers (11-1) struck first on the scoreboard with a 7-yard touchdown run by Charleston French. The Tigers (10-2) responded back with a bang in the second as Zaishun Nash broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the game after the extra point.
Winona scored on its next possession also with a 10-yard pass from Chase Richardson to James Burt. The Tigers’ momentum continued to flow in the third as Nash found the end zone again on a 49-yard run to extend the lead.
Amory found some momentum of its own when Nathaniel Walker came away with an interception around the 10-yard line and returned it for a TD, cutting the score to 20-14. On Amory's next possession, French scored again on a 12-yard run, and Dylan Thompson hit the extra point to give Amory a one-point lead.
The Panthers rolled into the fourth with another pick-six by Walker, increasing their lead to 27-20.
“I wasn’t expecting it to happen honestly,” Walker said. “I just saw the moment and knew that I had to take it. I know I have a job on this team, so whatever they need me to do, I’m up for it.”
Jatarian Ware closed the briefcase on this win with a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:59 left in the game.
Extra Points
Turning Point: With Amory down by six, Nathaniel Walker gave the Panthers some momentum midway through the third after his first pick-six of the night.
Point Men: Walker had a pair of interception returns for the Panthers’ defense, while French led the ground game with 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I’m sure Noxubee is a little more healthy than they were the last time we played them, so I’m looking forward to competing once again." – Dampeer
Notes
• Amory defeated Noxubee County 38-22 in the regular season.
• Noxubee holds a 6-3 record over Amory in the last nine meetings.
