KOSSUTH – For the first time in a decade, the Amory Panthers are headed for a North final appearance.
The Panthers’ defense stood tall on Friday night, shutting out Kossuth 14-0 in a Class 3A third-round playoff game to reach North half at North Panola for the first time since 2011 when Amory was in Class 4A.
“Our defense played lights out in both the first and second half, and hats off to them,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We made a play or two on offense when we had to. This time of the year to play in the semifinals, you have to go through some tough opponents.”
Amory (9-3) and Kossuth battled to a 0-0 tie in the first half. The Panthers saw a promising first drive end on a fumble and one right before the half run out of time.
The Aggies (10-3) had their best chance to score after a muffed punt by Amory midway through the second, giving them the ball at the 28-yard line, but the Panthers forced a three and out with Jaurquez Ivy coming through with the big sack.
“We have been focused on running to the ball this week,” Ivy said. “We learned our coverages well. We did a good job tonight.”
Amory started to see its passing game come alive on their first drive of the third quarter, and then Cameron Haynes found a seam on the right side for a 36-yard touchdown run to break up the shutout with 3:55 left in the third.
“The offensive line came through with some big blocks there,” Haynes said. “The receivers blocked well too, and I saw a hole and took it.”
Charleston French iced the win with a 37-yard scoring run with 3:33 to go.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Haynes’ touchdown late in the third quarter broke up the defensive battle to get the Panthers on the board.
Point Man: French finished with 172 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.
Talking Point: “It’s anybody’s game, and we know we will be playing a quality opponent. We’ll have to play more efficiently on offense.” - Dampeer
Notes
• Kossuth quarterback Jack Johnson suffered an arm injury right before halftime and didn’t play in the second half.
• Haynes also had an interception with 2:11 to go.
• The Panthers have allowed one touchdown or fewer in all three of their playoff wins.