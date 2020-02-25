AMORY • Amory’s freshmen stepped up big in the Panthers’ baseball home opener on Tuesday night.
Freshmen Corbin Gillentine, Tyler Sledge and Bryce Glenn combined on the mound for the 3-2 win against Hamilton.
Amory (3-0) was facing off against Hamilton ace Brady Davis, who went the distance and struck out 16 in the one-hitter.
“We have a young group, just seven juniors and seniors, and we’re trying to find out identity,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “One thing we have been preaching is stay in the ballgame. We pitched it well at times and made plays, and we were lucky when they hit it hard sometimes, it found a glove.”
Hamilton (1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Caleb Hall.
Davis took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth, but Bo Rock broke it and the shutout up with an RBI single to score Hunter Jones, who led off with a walk.
“Bo had a great, lively at-bat,” Hoggard said. “He had been struggling with trying to go the other way, and he stayed on a pitch when we needed him.”
The Lions went back ahead 2-1 in the sixth after a leadoff double from Davis and two Amory errors.
Amory capitalized on Hamilton’s mistakes in the bottom of the sixth as two walks, a hit batsman and four errors allowed the winning runs to come home.
Gillentine went the first three and two-thirds innings for Amory, while Sledge had an inning and a third and Glenn the final two innings to pick up the win.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: Amory scored its two winning runs in the bottom of the sixth, then worked around two baserunners in the top of the seventh.
Big Stat: Hamilton’s Davis struck out 16, a career high while allowing one hit and three walks.
Coach Speak: “That guy was good and as advertised. He pitched his tail off tonight.” – Amory’s Hoggard on Brady Davis