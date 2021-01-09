ABERDEEN • Amory’s second-straight Monroe County tournament championship didn’t come easy on Saturday afternoon.
A day off a win in the final 30 seconds against Aberdeen, Hatley gave the Panthers a late test, but Amory prevailed in the final minute with a 44-40 victory.
“We have a veteran group of guys that should know how to win,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I think that’s what we leaned on more than anything because our typical game plan wasn’t happening. It’s a credit to Hatley because they made us earn everything we got today.”
The Panthers had a slow start but led by as many as eight early in the second quarter after back-to-back threes by CD Bolton.
Hatley responded late in the quarter, getting to within two at 20-18 at the half when Markhel Hunt put in five straight points that included a buzzer-beater three to end the second.
Jamerison Martin ignited the Panthers to open the third with two straight drives to the basket, and he and Malik White helped open up a 32-24 advantage going into the fourth.
Hunt, Tyler Dabbs and Jaxon Knight got Hatley to within five before a pair from the line from Martin pushed it back to 38-31. Dabbs sank a three, and Luke Moffett and Hunt continued the 7-0 run to tie the game with 1:11 to go.
Martin retook the lead with a layup for Amory and hit a pair from the line to make it 42-38. Hunt cut it to a one-possession game again with his basket with 22 seconds left, but Martin was good from the line again to seal the win.
Hunt had 15 points and Knight scored 13 for Hatley.
(G) Amory 72, Aberdeen 27: The Lady Panthers dominated from start to finish in the girls’ championship game. Amiya Robinson finished with a game-high 13 points, all in the first half, while Amaya Trimble with 11 points and Jatavia Smith with 10 points were also in double figures.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Martin’s four free throws to close out the game sealed the win.
Point Man: Martin scored all of his game-high 18 points in the second half after battling early foul trouble.
Talking Point: “That was big for him. He’s done a lot for us, and he really put us on his back in the second half.” - Amory coach Brian Pearson on Martin’s performance