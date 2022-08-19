Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
AMORY – The Amory Panthers didn’t miss a beat from last season, dominating on both sides of the ball in a 25-6 jamboree win against Kossuth on Friday night.
The Panthers had three different players score a touchdown on offense and forced four turnovers on defense, one of which led to a touchdown.
“Our guys worked really hard this summer and in fall camp, and tonight, enough people contributed that you could play guys one way if you wanted to,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We ran the ball really well and did multiple things defensively and offensively.”
The two teams alternated four minutes each of offense, and Amory scored its first touchdown early in the scrimmage on a 29-yard run by Elijah Spratt.
Charleston French made it 12-0 with his 13-yard scoring run after runs by Tupelo Christian transfer Emmanuel Randle and Braden Maranto put the Panthers in the red zone.
Maranto hit Cameron Haynes for a 31-yard scoring strike for the final offensive touchdown for Amory, and Dylan Thompson had a long fumble recovery touchdown to cap off the scoring.
“Charleston has really taken Emmanuel under his wing to try to help him, and they can both do a lot of good things. We are glad to have him back at Amory,” Dampeer said. “Braden has come a long way, and he’s got that quickness where he can run it and throw it some. The offensive line also looked really good tonight.”
In addition to Thompson’s fumble return on defense, Allen Dobbs had a pair of interceptions and Nathaniel Walker and Walker Maranto each forced a fumble. Maranto also recorded a pair of sacks.
“That guy in the middle (Dobbs), he’s pretty good for us,” Dampeer said. “This game was a little bit scripted, but we got a lot of good quality reps.”
Reece Crum closed out the varsity portion of the jamboree by scoring Kossuth’s touchdown on a 2-yard run.
