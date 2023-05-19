KOSSUTH – After a dramatic ending to Game 1, the Amory Panthers found a way to strike early and keep their foot on the gas while holding Kossuth in a 7-2 win to seal their second-straight North half title and state appearance.
“It’s really special to be heading back but like I say all the time, I inherited a great group of guys when I took over as head coach,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “Coach (Chad) Williams and (Cade) Hoggard did a great job with them, and they knew how to play before they got to us. We’re just trying to keep them level-headed through all of this.”
After Walker Maranto’s leadoff double, Ty Hester started off the scoring with an RBI single, and Bryce Glenn followed with a two-run double to give Amory a 3-0 lead. Tyler Sledge’s sac fly added to Amory’s lead before Kossuth picked up the final out.
“Being up a game always helps, but we applied a lot of pressure to start this game by going up 4-0,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “We did a great job of coming out and getting ahead early, and Bryce pitched an amazing game.”
Amory kept things rolling in the second as Jack Clayton hit a leadoff double, and Maranto hit a sac fly to center field to add to the Panthers’ lead. Maranto also hit a solo bomb to left in the fourth to put his team up 6-1.
“I had to make a big change in my approach mid-season, and that really helped out a lot,” Maranto said. “I couldn’t do it without these guys behind me because they stand beside me no matter what.”
Kossuth scored their two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI single by Eli Hinton in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Maranto finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, while Hester went 3 for 4. Bryce Glenn got the win for Amory, finishing with 10 strikeouts while giving up four hits.
Extra Bases
Big Innings: The Panthers scored their first four runs in the first inning on RBIs from Ty Hester, Bryce Glenn and Tyler Sledge.
Big Stats: Bryce Glenn struck out 10 while only giving up four hits and four walks through six innings.
Coach Speaks: “That’s a great ball team over there in Kossuth, and they’re only about to graduate one. You can expect them to be right back here next year.” – Pace.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.