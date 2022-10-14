Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
AMORY – It was an expected catfight between these two powerhouses of the Division 4-3A.
The Panthers dominated in the first half, scoring on all four of their possessions, and held off Noxubee defensively in the second to come away with a 38-22 victory.
“Jatarian (Ware) and his teammates did a really good job of executing in that first half,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We kept an eye on what they were going to do, and we let that dictate what we would do offensively.”
Ware and Charleston French led a long drive for the Panthers on their first possession of the game. Ware capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Smith.
The Tigers answered back after a pass interference call against Amory put them in the red zone. Lamar Stewart capitalized on the opportunity, finding Jaylon King on a 16-yard touchdown pass and taking an 8-7 lead on the two-point conversion.
Ware helped the Panthers gain a 21-8 lead in the second with a one-yard scoring run and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Randle shortly after. Amory scored again later in the second on a 5-yard run by Randle to go up 28-8 at halftime.
It was a defensive battle in the third, but Noxubee broke through for a one-yard touchdown run by Stewart to cut the deficit to 28-16. Dylan Thompson drilled a 37-yard field goal to extend Amory’s lead in the fourth, and Ware took advantage of Ryan Alsup's fumble recovery with a 17-yard strike to Cameron Haynes to ice the game.
“We game-planned all week and stuck with it,” Ware said. “On that last touchdown, I trusted Cam (Haynes) to make that play because he’s my No. 1 target.”
Extra Points
Point Man: Jatarian Ware finished with 144 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Turning Point: Amory’s Tyree Neely halted Noxubee’s momentum in the third with a fumble recovery.
Talking Point: “We tried to put the ball game away in the second half, but Noxubee came out firing. Luckily, we have confidence in all of our guys, and a quarterback and receivers that came step up in big moments.” – Brooks Dampeer, Amory head coach
Notes
• The Panthers’ defense had three fumble recoveries and an interception in the win.
• Amory senior Ryan Alsup came away with a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery in the fourth.
• Amory will have a bye week next Friday, while Noxubee will host Nettleton.
