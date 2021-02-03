AMORY – The Amory Panthers all but had their trip to the Class I state championship sealed with just seconds left to go in their state semifinal match against St. Andrews on Wednesday night.
But more time remained than Amory (14-6) thought, and the St. Andrews Saints (11-6-2) tied the game to force overtime, then hit a game-winner in the first extra period to take the 4-3 win to head to the state championship game against Clarkdale.
“When we scored, we thought it was the 80th minute, and then they scored a couple of minutes later,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It’s a heartbreaker. I’m very proud of our kids because we played hard and competed all over the field.”
St. Andrews’ Jackson Bataille put the Saints on the board in the 28th minute, but Bryn Camp was quick to answer him just two minutes later to leave it locked at 1-1 at the half.
Connor Dunnigan followed through with his header that deflected off Amory goalkeeper Landon Koehn and pushed the Saints ahead at the 48-minute mark.
Reed Stanford was the one to tie the game up quickly this time for Amory, following through on Camp’s deflected shot with his goal in the 50th minute.
Amory’s winning moment appeared to happen in the final minute, when Camp took advantage of Saints keeper Jack Newell coming out of the goal as his breakaway gave the Panthers a late lead.
It was short-lived, however, as St. Andrews forced overtime with their late shot, and Bataille’s goal two-plus minutes into the first 10-minute period gave them the win.
Koehn made several saves in the goal on the night, and Clayton praised the defense of Will McComb, Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn and Tyler Sledge on the back line as well.
“Landon had one of his best games, and Bryn made some plays up top,” Clayton said. “Our midfield was good, and our back line did a good job for the most part with not giving them quality shooting opportunities.”
It was the fourth North championship appearance for the Panthers in the last six seasons, with two wins and two losses.
“Bryn is our lone senior, and he had a tremendous last two years. We will really miss him,” Clayton said. “We’re excited about the future, and hopefully this will be good motivation for us going forward.”