BYHALIA • Amory got the offense cranked up in the second half of their Class I second round match with Byhalia while the Panther defense pitched a shoutout in the 5-0 win. The win propels the Panthers to the North championship for the fifth time in 10 years.
"We did a better job staying spread out and passing the ball on the ground," Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. "We kinda got caught up in their (Byhalia) style of play in the first half which they were one or two touches, just kicking long balls and it kinda threw us out of it a little bit."
Bryn Camp put the Panthers up 1-0 in the 16th minute with his goal. The play stayed in the Panther offensive end for the half and Amory got some good looks at the goal, but just narrowly missed off the frame.
Amory was able to hang another point up during the 36th minute as Bryce Helton finished off a ball that bounced around inside the 18 to send the team to the half with Amory up 2-0.
"This was a tighter field and more narrow field, it gave us a little bit of problem at the beginning, but we got adjusted to it and I thought we settled down and made some good passes into different channels and some good overlapping runs," Clayton said.
The Panthers wasted little time adding to their advantage as Riley Grace powered a shot in from about 10 away to up the score to 3-0 at the 43 mnute mark.
Keeper Landon Koehn made a huge save in the 50th minute as he leaped high in front of the frame and snared a shot off a Byhalia set piece to preserve the shutout.
Amory kept up the offensive pressure throughout the second half and it paid dividends in the 72nd minute as Cayden Smith scored off an assist from Camp.
Amory scored their final goal in the 79th minute as Dylan Thompson finished off a pass from Terrell Atkins for the fifth goal to settle the issue at 5-0.
"I thought defensively that Will McComb had a really good game, Lane Carroll played really good at center defense," Clayton said. "Landon (Koehn) had two high shots that he made saves on which is something he has been working on in practice and he made two really good plays on balls at the crossbar."
Amory will face the winner of Senatobia vs St. Andrews on Tuesday.