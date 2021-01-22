AMORY – Amory turned a five-point game at halftime into a commanding Division 1-3A win on Friday night with a strong third quarter on its way to a 60-45 victory over Nettleton.
"We stretched it out and they made a run to tighten it back up, but at the end of the third quarter, we made a few big plays to get a little cushion that helped," Amory coach Brian Pearson said. "You knew they were going to keep coming and keep guarding, but I thought we had different guys step up at different times to take on the load."
The No. 10-ranked Panthers (19-4, 7-1) led by as many as seven late in the second quarter after a Charleston Wallace bucket, but Nettleton's Anterion Venson beat the buzzer with a layup to cut it to 29-24.
Keylin Ruff made it a three-point game on the first possession of the third before Amory started to get some separation with back-to-back threes by Jamerison Martin, then three straight free throws from Gray Thornton to push the lead to double digits.
Jamorion Ball's three got Nettleton (13-4, 5-2) to within seven at 46-39 with 5:40 left, but Wallace and Malik White answered on back-to-back possessions. Drew Keeton sank a three and scored seven of Amory's final 10 points to put the game away.
Martin led all scorers with 20 points for Amory, while Keeton was right behind him with 18. Ball paced Nettleton with 12 points, as Jacorien Moore and Venson each added 11 points.
(G) Amory 42, Nettleton 39: Amory's Jayda Sims put in the game-winner with 42 seconds left and tied with Jillian Cox as the Lady Panthers' leading scorer with 8 points each. Nettleton's Madison Miller scored a game-high 17 while Sydnie Harris chipped in 12 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Keeton drained a three-pointer with 3:20 to go, and Amory closed the game on a 10-3 run to seal the win.
Point Man: Martin's game-high 20 points were highlighted by back-to-back threes early in the third quarter.
Talking Point: "Tonight we played a little bit better than we have been, and we needed it." – Pearson