AMORY • The Amory Panthers had a little magic left in the tank on Friday night.
Trailing 26-20 with 28 seconds left, Braxton Griffin hauled in a 2-yard touchdown from Hunter Jones, and Bryn Camp hit the extra point for the 27-26 victory in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Amory travels to Winona for the third round.
“Jay (Hampton) made a big catch to set it up, and Hunter showed he had us all night,” Griffin said. “We had to hold the buy in of it and go score at the end.”
Amory (9-1) trailed 14-3 in the first half, then cut that to a one-point game early in the third.
After Choctaw pulled ahead 20-13, Jones found Corbin Gillentine to tie it to open the fourth.
The Chargers pushed ahead on a touchdown pass late in the fourth, but on Amory’s first play, Hampton got open for a 63-yard catch and was dragged down at the 2-yard line.
“I told them all night that I wasn’t going home,” Hampton said.
Jones hit Griffin for the game-winner on third and goal.
“Our defense really won the game for us,” Jones said. “Coming down to that last drive, I talked to everybody on the sideline and said it’s not over until it’s over.”
Defensively, the Panthers held Choctaw’s running game in check, outside of a couple of long scoring runs.
“We gave up a few big plays, but we fought hard and did our best,” said Amory linebacker John Isaac Wallace, who had a fumble recovery.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hampton’s catch that got the Panthers down to the 2-yard line with 14 seconds to go.
Point Man: Amory running back Charleston French had his first 200-plus yard game with 217 yards on 32 carries.
Talking Point: “Our defense played a great game all night long. I can’t say enough about the guts of our kids. It’s a testament to them.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn
Notes
• On defense, Jakobey Cope had a pick six for the Panthers’ first touchdown, and Camp hit field goals of 21 and 19 yards.
• It was Amory’s first playoff win since 2016.
• Winona edged Senatobia 52-49 on Friday night to advance.