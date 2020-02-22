PINE GROVE • Carson Rowland is the engine behind Pine Grove’s success this season. Rowland poured in a game-high 27 points on Saturday but his teammates carried the load down the stretch in a 66-64 win over Houlka.
Rowland fouled out with 2:46 left to go and Houlka’s star Da’Shun Berry scored on the next possession to tie the game at 58-58. Freshman Jack Hudson buried the go-ahead 3-pointer and was followed up by a layup from Cade Wilder with 52 seconds to build a five-point lead, sealing the win.
Wilder scored 16 points in the game.
Pine Grove will play Baldwyn in the Class 1A quarterfinals at ICC on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Carson is a big part of what we do but Cade and Mason (Bullock) both stepped up when we needed it,” said Pine Grove coach Jake Walker. “And Jack, for a ninth grader, has hit a ton of big shots for us this season.”
Rowland got going early with nine points in the first quarter and as the Wildcats went to a 2-3 zone to start the second, the Panthers buried three 3-pointers as they built as much as an eight-point lead. The Panthers led 33-28 at the half.
“It feels good knowing I don’t have to do it all by myself. I’ve got teammates that I can rely on,” Rowland stated. “Coach Walker drew up some good plays and I hit some shots early to get going but my teammates pulled through in the end.”
Houlka took its first lead in the second half at the 5:23 mark of the third and added to it for a 40-37 lead. Rowland answered with six points and an assist in part of an 8-0 run to help Pine Grove take a 47-46 lead into the fourth.
Houlka’s Dashun Berry finished with 23 points, of which 12 came in the fourth.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tied 58-58, Jack Hudson buried a 3-pointer for the go-ahead basket with 2:05 remaining.
Point Maker: Carson Rowland scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half while dealing with foul trouble.
Talking Point: “This group is a special group. They’ve bonded together and formed a unit and a team. It’s been special to watch.” – Pine Grove’s Walker.