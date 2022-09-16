Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
AMORY – Football is a game of momentum, and the Amory Panthers had a lot of it in Friday’s win.
The Panthers (3-1) racked up big play after big play on offense to defeat North Pontotoc (2-2) 38-8.
“I challenged our guys to leave no doubt and be the more physical team at the start and coming out of halftime,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I’m proud of our defensive staff and all of our coaches. It was a little different story than last year, but it’s still about improving each and every week.”
After going for it on fourth-and-eight, Jatarian Ware gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead in the first after connecting on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Spratt. Ware also scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, extending Amory’s lead to 14-0 after the extra point by Dylan Thompson.
Amory headed into halftime up 24-0 after a 23-yard touchdown run by Charleston French and a 29-yard field goal by Thompson. After getting a defensive stop to start the third, French muzzled the crowd with a 69-yard touchdown run on Amory’s first play coming out of halftime.
“I want to thank God for allowing me to come out and play the way I played,” French said. “Our linemen and receivers blocked great, and we executed our gameplan well to get the win.”
With 5:22 left in the third, Ware found Spratt again on a 30-yard touchdown completion to put the Panthers up 38-0.
The Vikings found the endzone late in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Drew Winfun.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Amory’s Charleston French scored a 69-yard touchdown on the opening playing coming out of halftime.
Point Man: French finished the game with 10 carries for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We were able to get a lot of second-string guys in just like last week, and I was proud to see those guys get some Friday night experience.” - Dampeer
Notes
• Ware passed for 158 yards and finished with three touchdowns for the Panthers.
• Winfun rushed for 114 yards for North Pontotoc.
• Amory will hit the road to face Houston next week, while North Pontotoc will host Nettleton.
