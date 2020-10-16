AMORY • A matchup between two high-scoring offenses ended up being a defensive battle on Friday night as Amory shut out Nettleton 14-0 to stay in the driver’s seat in Division 1-3A.
The Panthers moved to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in division play, setting up a big matchup next week with Booneville (5-1, 3-0).
“Our defense played lights-out all night and didn’t really give them an inch,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “Coach (Chris) Shoup and our defensive staff had a really good plan.”
Amory picked up its third shutout of the season and second in as many weeks.
“Our defense has been overlooked and very underrated,” safety Walker Maranto said. “We got out there and did the job tonight.”
The Panthers’ offense didn’t break through until midway through the second quarter. Braxton Griffin hauled in a 29-yard pass from Hunter Jones to get in the red zone, then Jones scored on a 2-yard keeper to make it 7-0.
Three interceptions kept either team from scoring late in the second as first Jarquez Ivy picked off Davis Oswalt, then Jacorien Moore picked off Jones to halt an Amory scoring threat. Maranto ended the first half with the third interception.
The Panthers extended their lead to 14-0 early in the fourth on Jones’ second rushing touchdown of the night, and the defense held from there.
Running back Charleston French finished with 117 yards on 21 carries to account for much of Amory’s offense.
“I was feeling it tonight,” French said. “God allowed me to come out and ball out.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Amory iced its win with its second touchdown of the night with 11:09 to go.
Point Man: Jones scored both touchdowns, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth.
Talking Point: “There were some things that they did that caused some problems, and we shot ourselves in the foot with turning the ball over.” – Nettleton coach John Keith
Notes
• Nettleton travels to Alcorn Central on Friday.
• The Tigers ended the game with a Zavian Dilworth catch on the 1-yard line before the clock ran out.
• Jones and Oswalt combined for less than 200 yards passing.