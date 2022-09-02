Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
AMORY – The Amory Panthers’ (1-1) offense and defense were clicking on all cylinders as they breezed past Caledonia (0-2) in a 35-0 shutout win on Friday.
“We executed offensively, and we played sound, disciplined defense,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Jatarian (Ware) has grown so much as a player in his second year as starting quarterback, and we were able to run the ball and throw it effectively all night.”
Amory scored its first touchdown in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Ware, and Dylan Thompson drilled the extra point. The Panthers added to the lead in the second, going up 14-0 after a 16-yard run by Charleston French.
The Panthers opened up the third quarter with a bang, forcing a fumble and taking over at Caledonia’s 33-yard line. Ware riffled a pass downfield to French on the first play of the drive for another Amory touchdown.
Ware continued to find the open man in the fourth quarter as he connected with TJ Parks for a 7-yard touchdown pass, putting the Panthers up 28-0 after the extra point. Emmanuel Randle put the win on ice with a 40-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes left in the game.
Ware finished the night 13 of 19 passing for 148 yards in the air and 52 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
“That loss last week kind of gave me some motivation to step my game up,” Ware said. “I’ve really been practicing on my craft a lot recently.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After recovering a fumble, the Panthers took a 21-0 lead in the third on a pass from Ware to French.
Point Man: Ware was 13 of 19 passing for 148 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns and one rushing.
Talking Point: “Caledonia beat us last year and played in the semifinals, and I really respect Coach (Michael) Kelly. I love playing against these kinds of teams and figuring out how to stop them.” – Brooks Dampeer
Notes
• James Conner had the fumble recovery to start the third quarter for the Panthers.
• French came away with a pair of touchdowns in the win.
• Amory will head to Mooreville next week, while Caledonia will be at home against Holly Springs.
