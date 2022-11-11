AMORY – The Amory Panthers turned things up a notch after finding themselves down by five points heading into the fourth.
Amory scored on all three of its possessions in the fourth to walk away with a 30-14 win over North Panola on Friday.
“We went into halftime and know that we had to step it up because we didn’t play the Amory ball that we’ve been playing these past two seasons,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We made some big stops defensive plays, our offense line rebounded and Charleston (French), Jatarian (Ware), Emmanuel (Randle) and Elijah Spratt all made big plays on offense.”
The Panthers got their first points on the board after getting a safety, and French added to that lead with a 1-yard touchdown run after marching down the field.
“I’m blessed to say that I’m the all-time leading rusher now,” French said. “This couldn’t have been possible without my teammates.”
North Panola responded later and cut the score to 9-6 in the second with an 18-yard from QD Walls.
It was a defensive battle early in the third, but the Cougars broke off for a big play to take the lead as Walls connected on a 71-yard touchdown completion to JJ Harrell. Walls completed the two-point conversion run to give his team a 14-9 lead.
Amory kicked off the fourth quarter with a bang as Ware found Spratt on a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Dylan Thompson nailed the extra point to give the Panthers a 16-14 lead. The Panthers did not stop there, scoring on their next two possessions with touchdown runs by Ware and Randle of 1 and 3 yards to seal the win.
Extra points
Turning point: Down 14-9, Amory’s Jatarian Ware opened the fourth with a 37-yard touchdown completion to Elijah Spratt.
Point man: Charleston French finished with 112 rushing yards and a touchdown to become Amory football’s all-time leading rusher.
Talking point: “That Winona game will be a tough match because they’re a big and physical team. We’ll definitely have our hands full.” - Dampeer
Notes
• Amory will host Winona in the third round of the playoffs next Friday.
