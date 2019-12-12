OXFORD
I was sitting in the subterranean office of former Ole Miss sports information director Langston Rogers in early December 2004, working away with colleagues minutes after the school fired football coach David Cutcliffe.
We were mostly still processing the here and now when the questions turned to who and when?
A quick internet searched produced the likely candidates of the day, I don’t really remember who they were.
One, however stood out. It came from a national media person based on the west coast. He predicted that a leading candidate for the Ole Miss job would be Ed Orgeron.
Almost in unison we responded, “Who?”
No one had to ask who when Lane Kiffin, Orgeron’s good friend, was introduced as Ole Miss coach on Monday.
Kiffin and Orgeron were both assistant coaches under Pete Carroll at USC at the time.
They remain in contact, and Orgeron, after emerging from “who” to Ole Miss coach and having a bad experience, cautioned Kiffin to strongly consider his “fit” at Ole Miss before taking the job.
Fit is ultimately determined by wins and losses. Personality and eccentricity can be overlooked to a great degree if the on-the-field record lines up.
The bottom line is new athletics director Keith Carter is taking the chance that Kiffin will fit at Ole Miss for the same reasons Orgeron now fits at LSU.
Personal growth
He’s more mature. He’s learned from previous mistakes.
Orgeron has frequently cited lessons learned from his time at Ole Miss, when he went 3-21 in SEC play, for helping get where he is today, which is the SEC Coach of the Year and the No. 1 seed in the football Final Four.
He’s Eddie O 2.0.
Kiffin is at Ole Miss partly because he’s on the rebound, because things quickly went south out west when he was fired as USC coach early in the 2013 season.
There were misadventures as coach at Tennessee and USC that in a courtroom would be a table of exhibits for the charge of immaturity … but not for breaking NCAA rules.
You heard less about Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, a sign of progress that comes with an asterisk because you don’t typically hear about Florida Atlantic unless it’s in the path of a hurricane.
At his introduction on Monday Kiffin spoke about “obstacles” in his life as a younger coach, painful times that drug him down but now he views as critical in his growth and development as a coach, yes, but also as a man.
If Carter is looking for maturity in Kiffin his new coach is striking all the right chords now.
He presented himself Monday as Kiffin 2.0.
As former Ole Miss AD Pete Boone and former chancellor Robert Khayat bemoaned what they perceived as a lack of talent on Cutcliffe’s football team, they sought an energetic recruiter, an associate head coach from what was then the premiere program in college football.
We had to ask “who” when we first saw Orgeron’s name, but when we peeled back the layers we thought, “This could work.”
Though you could see the hope in the thought process, ultimately it did not work because Orgeron had more to learn, much more.
Peeling back the layers now it’s quite possible that Kiffin has learned those important head coach lessons.
Is it a risky hire for Carter? Absolutely. There are few sure things in college football, Nick Saban, maybe Urban Meyer.
You can also see Carter’s hope in the thought process. This could work.