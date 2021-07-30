It’s plain to see the virus is still among us, folks.
No amount of wishing away 2020, a popular social media activity last December, was going to make that happen by itself.
So while the spectacle of the Olympics plays out in Tokyo, a spectacle delayed for a year because of the virus, it plays out in sparkling new venues but without fans in attendance.
It also plays out as all athletic competitions did a year ago, and that’s with protocols in place for eligibility.
You can’t do your thing if you have the virus and risk spreading it to other competitors.
Because of that risk former Ole Miss star pole vaulter Sam Kendricks won’t have the chance to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Kendricks announced in an Instagram video Thursday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.
He had passed four other recent COVID tests, including one in Tokyo, but the rules are stringent.
Kendricks joins a list of roughly 25 US athletes who have tested positive.
“I have no recourse but to sit in isolation and watch the Olympics, but I want you to know this. My Team USA, you’re my team. I will always be rooting for the red, white and blue. My men in the pole vault, you’re my friends,” said Kendricks while announcing his change in status. “Go have a great time and enjoy the Olympics. Miss me if you want, but I’ll be on the road shortly after to compete in every other event. Hopefully we’ll all have fine long careers.”
In Kendricks’ exit Team USA loses not only a gold medal contender in the pole vault. It loses an athlete who was not going to disrespect his team in any way.
As an Ole Miss athlete, Kendricks represented himself and his hometown of Oxford in a first-class manner.
Winning the bronze at Rio in 2016 and world championships in 2017 and 2019 didn’t change that.
Viral video
It was three years ago that Kendricks’ national anthem video went viral. He was sprinting with his pole getting ready to jump at an Olympic qualifier when he stopped in his tracks because he heard the anthem being played.
Life stories are different for all athletes, and some feel the need to speak out against injustice they’ve experienced or seen.
That’s their right, but it’s not a stretch to conclude that expressionism in certain acts – like kneeling during the anthem – is a factor in the current decline in Olympics viewer ratings.
Fortunately, Kendricks is in good health aside from his positive COVID test and should be able to resume his successful career.