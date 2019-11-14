OXFORD
Think back 12 years ago. Wow, has it been that long?
If you had “lead rival to unbeaten season with SEC and national championships” in your “What’s next for Ed Orgeron?” pool, you’ve got to like your chances today.
There were hints that the restoration process was going well. Twice Orgeron took over Power Five programs as interim coach – a tag which in and of itself says things aren’t going well in the program – and went a combined 12-4 to close those seasons.
LSU chose to elevate him to head coach at the end of the 2016 season when it was unable to attract Tom Herman.
In 2017 and 2018, Orgeron won some big games but lost enough of them to stay out of the college football playoffs. A door was left open for those who would to say, “See, I told you.”
But not this season.
If you had “spiral out of control” in the pool and liked your chances then you’re asking why?
If you were confident a spiral could happen because of what you’d seen Orgeron accomplish – or not accomplish – at Ole Miss, the answer is he’s where he is today because of Ole Miss.
It took being torn down for Orgeron 2.0 to emerge. No teacher other than life could have broken through to Ed Orgeron.
But life did it.
Orgeron hired good coaches but didn’t listen to them, and the end result was just 10 wins in three season – three of those against Memphis when Memphis football wasn’t cool. He won only three SEC games – Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky – at times when those teams weren’t cool either.
If Orgeron has evolved on how he handles coaches he hasn’t become passive. Matt Canada was considered a “hot” offensive coordinator hire for Orgeron in 2017, but he butted heads with Canada during the season. The two went to separate corners to finish things out and the Tigers went 9-4.
Through 25 games coached at LSU, Orgeron is 8-5 against top-25 opponents. Letting coaches coach is not the only reason he has won at LSU.
It’s possible that, to some degree, he’s learned to treat people around him with more respect.
Former Ole Miss wide receiver Shay Hodge tells the story of a “near-crying moment” when he visited Orgeron last summer, and they talked about how he’s evolved in the way he treats players.
Given Orgeron’s standing at Southern Cal in 2004 – then the elite program of college football – Robert Khayat and Pete Boone were not wrong to take a chance on him at Ole Miss. They also weren’t wrong to let him go. There was enough evidence to see it wasn’t working.
Ed Orgeron was on head coach training wheels at Ole Miss, but few employees peak in their first job. That’s not the way it’s supposed to work.
LSU fans, often loud and proud when there’s no apparent reason, have plenty of reasons right now.
They’ll take as many seats as they can at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night and will have lots to say.
What they should say is thank you.