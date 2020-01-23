OXFORD
The March Madness Selection Show inside The Pavilion last year was fun and exciting for Ole Miss fans.
It was also ahead of schedule, a gift.
Yes, new coach Kermit Davis came in and pushed some buttons, and the Rebels also experienced some of the rising spirits that simply come with the hope that change brings.
Instant gratification is not the norm, however. The rebuild is real, and often there’s darkness before the light appears on the other side.
There’s darkness for Ole Miss right now, an 0-5 start to SEC play with six-straight losses, the most recent an ugly 73-48 decision at unranked Tennessee on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t supposed to be this bad.
The Rebels lost an NBA player from last year’s roster in Terence Davis, but they returned an experienced backcourt in Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler, and Kermit Davis added some interesting parts in the off-season.
There was a path to success for this team, but it was conditional on several boxes being checked.
At least a couple of the newcomers, probably Austin Crowley and Sammy Hunter, needed to play like something more than freshmen, and they haven’t. Plug-and-play freshmen are a luxury. They don’t all fit that bill, but elite programs seems to find the ones that do.
Shuler needed to score more efficiently to help absorb the loss of Davis, and he hasn’t.
Blake Hinson hasn’t evolved into a scorer who uses the entire floor.
It’s the coach’s job to get players to produce.
An extensive body of work on Kermit Davis says he’ll get them there. His signing of highly rated recruits Shon Robinson, who is redshirting, and Matthew Murrell – who arrives next year – plus other players he’s in on provide more than ample evidence that the rebuild is on course.
Living history
Consistent winning takes time. Check out Bruce Pearl’s first three years at Auburn. Also check Davis’ early seasons at Middle Tennessee State before that program became a giant among mid-majors.
Davis’ magical debut season to some degree created a false expectation for this team.
There have been flashes for these guys.
They had chances to win late at Memphis. The neutral floor win against Penn State would drive up the Rebels’ NET ranking had they won anything else behind it.
The Tennessee loss was embarrassing, but this is still a group that had leads fairly deep in the second half in home losses to NCAA-contending teams Arkansas and LSU.
Some have questioned chemistry. I don’t know that it’s bad, but chances are it will get that way if the losses continue to mount. That’s how losing streaks work.
The danger if things don’t get better is players on the current roster might decide they want to be someplace else.
The future is bright, but it needs the present – with growth and maturity that time brings – to reach its full potential.