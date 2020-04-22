Tishomingo County has named Justin Parsons as its head boys basketball coach.
The hire received school board approval Wednesday morning.
This is the first varsity head basketball job for Parsons and his first coaching job of any kind in two years. After serving as a Corinth assistant for two seasons, he arrived at Tishomingo County – his alma mater – as a teacher in 2018.
Even though he wasn’t coaching, Parsons kept his mind on basketball.
“I know what’s there already. We’ve got some kids that can play,” he said. “I’m really excited about working with them.”
Parsons replaces Craig Dailey, who resigned after four seasons. Dailey was 56-65 at Tishomingo County, including a 20-10 mark two years ago.
The Braves were 11-21 last season.
Parsons, 33, got his first taste of coaching at Tupelo, where he worked with Grant Pate while student teaching. He began his coaching career in earnest at Olive Branch.
After a year there, he came to Corinth and was middle school head coach for two years. He also helped varsity boys coach Keith Greene and was on staff when Corinth reached the 4A state title game in 2018.
“Me and Keith, we’re a lot alike,” Parsons said. “Being with him for two years, it was great.”
Parsons also coached Corinth’s golf team, guiding the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship in 2018.