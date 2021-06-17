The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a new first name. It’s now known as the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
The Institutions of Higher Learning board approved the name change Thursday.
The Blacks, of Madison, contributed $10 million to the university.
“This couple's legacy will touch generations of students, alumni and friends because they keep abreast of our needs and are committed to helping meet them with crucial support. We are extremely grateful to John and Sandy for their extraordinary generosity,” Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce said.
The Pavilion is a multi-purpose facility used primarily for basketball. It opened in January of 2016.
The Blacks met at an Ole Miss fraternity party and eventually married in 1963.
The couple’s latest gift is their third contribution to the Vaught Society, the philanthropic leadership group of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation.