Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry was selected as the SEC Co-Player of the Week after averaging 25.5 points and 10 rebounds in wins over Florida and Tennessee.
Perry produced a career-high 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds at Florida and followed up with 24 points and 12 boards against Tennessee.
The sophomore forward from Thomasville, Georgia paces the Bulldogs with 17.2 points and a league-leading 10 rebounds per game and 12 double-doubles this season.
It is the second time this season that Perry has won a weekly award from the league office. He shared this week’s honor with Mason Jones of Arkansas while Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Logan Lowery