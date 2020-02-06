Reggie Perry continues to receive national recognition.
The Mississippi State sophomore was selected as one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award on Thursday.
The Malone Award is one of five honors presented by position to the top players in college basketball by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Perry leads the Bulldogs averaging 17.1 points and tops the Southeastern Conference with 10 rebounds per game. He is also the active SEC leader in career double-doubles with 21 and has a dozen of those this season.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia is also the reigning Naismith National Player of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week.
KARL MALONE AWARD TOP 10 FINALISTS
|PLAYER NAME
|SCHOOL
|Zeke Nnaji
|Arizona
|Yoeli Childs
|BYU
|Tyler Bey
|Colorado
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|Killian Tillie
|Gonzaga
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|Xavier Tilman
|Michigan State
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|John Mooney
|Notre Dame
|Hasahn French
|Saint Louis