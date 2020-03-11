Mississippi State sophomore Reggie Perry was selected as one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award, which is presented annually to the top power forward in college basketball.
Perry was recently named the SEC Co-Player of the Year, a unanimous first team All-SEC pick and the Howell Award winner. He has an SEC-best 17 double-doubles this season and is averaging 17.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia also leads all active SEC players with 26 career double-doubles.
Other finalists for the Malone Award include BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie and Dayton’s Obi Toppin. A winner will be announced on April 10 during the College Basketball Awards on ESPN2.
Zion Williamson won the Malone Award last year.