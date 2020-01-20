Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry was picked as the SEC Player of the Week after posting double-doubles in wins over Missouri and Georgia.
Perry put up 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds against Missouri and followed up with 22 points and 12 boards against Georgia. The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia leads all active SEC players with 19 career double-doubles.
Perry is the only player in the conference averaging a double-double on the season with 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
It is the third weekly SEC honor for Perry, who was named Freshman of the Week twice last season.
Logan Lowery