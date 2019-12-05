Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry was placed on the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which goes to the Division I National Player of the Year.
Perry is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and has posted three double-doubles through the Bulldogs’ first seven games. Perry’s 8.9 rebounds is tied for the SEC lead.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia is currently shooting 54.9 percent from the field and averaging 28.1 minutes a game.
Perry is one of six players from the SEC selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list. Duke’s Zion Williamson won the honor last year.
|2019-20 OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY WATCH LIST
|Pos.
|First Team
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|G
|Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
|6-4
|195
|Jr.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|G
|Cole Anthony, North Carolina
|6-3
|190
|Fr.
|New York, N.Y.
|C
|Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
|7-0
|270
|Jr.
|Delta, Nigeria
|G
|Desmond Bane, TCU
|6-6
|215
|Sr.
|Richmond, Ind.
|C
|Charles Bassey, WKU
|6-11
|230
|So.
|Lagos, Nigeria
|F
|Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
|6-10
|241
|Gr.
|Orlando, Fla.
|G
|Jared Butler, Baylor
|6-3
|190
|So.
|Reserve, La.
|G
|Anthony Cowan, Maryland
|6-0
|180
|Sr.
|Bowie, Md.
|G
|Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati
|6-5
|210
|Sr.
|Wilmington, Ohio
|G
|Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
|6-1
|160
|So.
|Birmingham, Ala.
|F
|Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
|6-9
|224
|Sr.
|Conakry, Guinea
|G
|Devon Dotson, Kansas
|6-2
|185
|So.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|F
|Anthony Edwards, Georgia
|6-5
|225
|Fr.
|Atlanta, Ga.
|G
|Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's
|6-1
|175
|Sr.
|Folsom, Calif.
|C
|Luka Garza, Iowa
|6-11
|260
|Jr.
|Washington, D.C.
|G
|Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
|6-5
|200
|Sr.
|Grindavik, Iceland
|F
|TJ Holyfield, Texas Tech
|6-8
|225
|Sr.
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|G
|Markus Howard, Marquette
|5-11
|180
|Sr.
|Chandler, Ariz.
|G
|Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
|6-0
|170
|Jr.
|Bayamon, Puerto Rico
|G
|Tre Jones, Duke
|6-3
|185
|So.
|Apple Valley, Minn.
|F/C
|Nathan Knight, William & Mary
|6-10
|253
|Sr.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|F
|Anthony Lamb, Vermont
|6-6
|227
|Sr.
|Rochester, N.Y.
|G
|Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
|6-0
|182
|Sr.
|Newport News, Va.
|G
|Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
|6-3
|198
|Fr.
|Garland, Texas
|G
|Skylar Mays, LSU
|6-4
|205
|Sr.
|Baton Rouge, La.
|G
|Sam Merrill, Utah State
|6-5
|205
|Sr.
|Bountiful, Utah
|F
|John Mooney, Notre Dame
|6-9
|245
|Sr.
|Orlando, Fla.
|F
|Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt
|6-6
|213
|So.
|Charleston, S.C.
|F
|Zeke Nnaji, Arizona
|6-11
|240
|Fr.
|Hopkins, Minn.
|F
|Jordan Nwora, Louisville
|6-7
|225
|Jr.
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|F
|Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
|6-10
|250
|So.
|Thomasville, Ga.
|F
|Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
|6-11
|235
|So.
|Belgrade, Serbia
|G
|Myles Powell, Seton Hall
|6-2
|195
|Sr.
|Trenton, N.J.
|G
|Payton Pritchard, Oregon
|6-2
|190
|Sr.
|West Linn, Ore.
|F
|Nick Rakocevic, USC
|6-11
|225
|Sr.
|Chicago, Ill.
|G
|Jordan Roland, Northeastern
|6-1
|171
|Sr.
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|F
|Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU
|6-7
|250
|Jr.
|Taunton, Mass.
|F
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
|6-8
|225
|Sr.
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|C
|Jon Teske, Michigan
|7-1
|265
|Sr.
|Medina, Ohio
|F
|Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
|6-7
|225
|Sr.
|Missoula, Mont.
|F
|Obi Toppin, Dayton
|6-9
|220
|So.
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|F
|Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
|6-9
|270
|Jr.
|Westerville, Ohio
|G
|Cassius Winston, Michigan State
|6-1
|185
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|C
|James Wiseman, Memphis
|7-1
|240
|Fr.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|G
|McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
|6-0
|196
|Jr.
|North Robbinsdale, Minn.
|C
|Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown
|7-0
|264
|Sr.
|Istanbul, Turkey