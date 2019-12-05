Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry was placed on the watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, which goes to the Division I National Player of the Year.

Perry is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and has posted three double-doubles through the Bulldogs’ first seven games. Perry’s 8.9 rebounds is tied for the SEC lead.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia is currently shooting 54.9 percent from the field and averaging 28.1 minutes a game.

Perry is one of six players from the SEC selected to the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list. Duke’s Zion Williamson won the honor last year.

2019-20 OSCAR ROBERTSON TROPHY WATCH LIST
Pos.First TeamHt.Wt.Yr.Hometown
GTy-Shon Alexander, Creighton6-4195Jr.Charlotte, N.C.
GCole Anthony, North Carolina6-3190Fr.New York, N.Y.
CUdoka Azubuike, Kansas7-0270Jr.Delta, Nigeria
GDesmond Bane, TCU6-6215Sr.Richmond, Ind.
CCharles Bassey, WKU6-11230So.Lagos, Nigeria
FKerry Blackshear Jr., Florida6-10241Gr.Orlando, Fla.
GJared Butler, Baylor6-3190So.Reserve, La.
GAnthony Cowan, Maryland6-0180Sr.Bowie, Md.
GJarron Cumberland, Cincinnati6-5210Sr.Wilmington, Ohio
GAntoine Davis, Detroit Mercy6-1160So.Birmingham, Ala.
FMamadi Diakite, Virginia6-9224Sr.Conakry, Guinea
GDevon Dotson, Kansas6-2185So.Charlotte, N.C.
FAnthony Edwards, Georgia6-5225Fr.Atlanta, Ga.
GJordan Ford, Saint Mary's6-1175Sr.Folsom, Calif.
CLuka Garza, Iowa6-11260Jr.Washington, D.C.
GJon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson6-5200Sr.Grindavik, Iceland
FTJ Holyfield, Texas Tech6-8225Sr.Albuquerque, N.M.
GMarkus Howard, Marquette5-11180Sr.Chandler, Ariz.
GJhivvan Jackson, UTSA6-0170Jr.Bayamon, Puerto Rico
GTre Jones, Duke6-3185So.Apple Valley, Minn.
F/CNathan Knight, William & Mary6-10253Sr.Syracuse, N.Y.
FAnthony Lamb, Vermont6-6227Sr.Rochester, N.Y.
GJermaine Marrow, Hampton6-0182Sr.Newport News, Va.
GTyrese Maxey, Kentucky6-3198Fr.Garland, Texas
GSkylar Mays, LSU6-4205Sr.Baton Rouge, La.
GSam Merrill, Utah State6-5205Sr.Bountiful, Utah
FJohn Mooney, Notre Dame6-9245Sr.Orlando, Fla.
FAaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt6-6213So.Charleston, S.C.
FZeke Nnaji, Arizona6-11240Fr.Hopkins, Minn.
FJordan Nwora, Louisville6-7225Jr.Buffalo, N.Y.
FReggie Perry, Mississippi State6-10250So.Thomasville, Ga.
FFilip Petrusev, Gonzaga6-11235So.Belgrade, Serbia
GMyles Powell, Seton Hall6-2195Sr.Trenton, N.J.
GPayton Pritchard, Oregon6-2190Sr.West Linn, Ore.
FNick Rakocevic, USC6-11225Sr.Chicago, Ill.
GJordan Roland, Northeastern6-1171Sr.Syracuse, N.Y.
FMarcus Santos-Silva, VCU6-7250Jr.Taunton, Mass.
FLamar Stevens, Penn State6-8225Sr.Philadelphia, Pa.
CJon Teske, Michigan7-1265Sr.Medina, Ohio
FTres Tinkle, Oregon State6-7225Sr.Missoula, Mont.
FObi Toppin, Dayton6-9220So.Brooklyn, N.Y.
FKaleb Wesson, Ohio State6-9270Jr.Westerville, Ohio
GCassius Winston, Michigan State6-1185Sr.Detroit, Mich.
CJames Wiseman, Memphis7-1240Fr.Nashville, Tenn.
GMcKinley Wright IV, Colorado6-0196Jr.North Robbinsdale, Minn.
COmer Yurtseven, Georgetown7-0264Sr.Istanbul, Turkey

