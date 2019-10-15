Mississippi State and Ole Miss were predicted to finish seventh and eighth in the Southeastern Conference in men’s basketball by the media and each had a player picked to the All-SEC first team.
Sophomore forward Reggie Perry represented the Bulldogs on the first team while senior guard Breein Tyree was selected for the Rebels. Perry posted 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and Tyree is the league’s leading returning scorer averaging 17.9 points in 2018-19.
Kentucky is the preseason favorite to win the conference for the ninth consecutive season and Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt