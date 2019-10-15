Mississippi State and Ole Miss were predicted to finish seventh and eighth in the Southeastern Conference in men’s basketball by the media and each had a player picked to the All-SEC first team.

Sophomore forward Reggie Perry represented the Bulldogs on the first team while senior guard Breein Tyree was selected for the Rebels. Perry posted 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season and Tyree is the league’s leading returning scorer averaging 17.9 points in 2018-19.

Kentucky is the preseason favorite to win the conference for the ninth consecutive season and Florida’s Kerry Blackshear was selected as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year.

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

