The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball coaches released their Preseason All-SEC team on Monday and Mississippi’s schools were well represented.
Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree and Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry were both picked to the first team while junior guard Devontae Shuler of the Rebels found a spot on the second team.
Tyree is the SEC’s top returning scorer after averaging 17.9 points a season ago. Perry produced 7.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs and Shuler scored 10.3 points per game.
Ole Miss was one of five schools with multiple players honored.
2020 SEC Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. - Alabama
Kerry Blackshear - Florida
Andrew Nembhard - Florida
Anthony Edwards - Georgia
Ashton Hagans - Kentucky
Skylar Mays - LSU
Breein Tyree - Ole Miss
Reggie Perry - Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson - South Carolina
Second Team All-SEC
Isaiah Joe - Arkansas
Austin Wiley - Auburn
Tyrese Maxey - Kentucky
EJ Montgomery - Kentucky
Javonte Smart - LSU
Devontae Shuler - Ole Miss
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. - Missouri
Jordan Bowden - Tennessee
Lamonté Turner - Tennessee
Savion Flagg - Texas A&M
Aaron Nesmith - Vanderbilt
Logan Lowery