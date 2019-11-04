The Southeastern Conference men’s basketball coaches released their Preseason All-SEC team on Monday and Mississippi’s schools were well represented.

Ole Miss senior guard Breein Tyree and Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry were both picked to the first team while junior guard Devontae Shuler of the Rebels found a spot on the second team.

Tyree is the SEC’s top returning scorer after averaging 17.9 points a season ago. Perry produced 7.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs and Shuler scored 10.3 points per game.

Ole Miss was one of five schools with multiple players honored.

2020 SEC Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. - Alabama

Kerry Blackshear - Florida

Andrew Nembhard - Florida

Anthony Edwards - Georgia

Ashton Hagans - Kentucky

Skylar Mays - LSU

Breein Tyree - Ole Miss

Reggie Perry - Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson - South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe - Arkansas

Austin Wiley - Auburn

Tyrese Maxey - Kentucky

EJ Montgomery - Kentucky

Javonte Smart - LSU

Devontae Shuler - Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. - Missouri

Jordan Bowden - Tennessee

Lamonté Turner - Tennessee

Savion Flagg - Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith - Vanderbilt

