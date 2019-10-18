reggie perry mug

PERRY

Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry is one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top power forward.

Perry started 18 of 34 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman last season putting up 9.7 points and pulling down 7.2 rebounds and was the MVP for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in Greece over the summer.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia has also been picked as a Preseason All-American and a Preseason All-SEC selection this year.

The Karl Malone Award will narrow its watch list to 10 in February and pick five finalists in March. The winner will be announced at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10.

KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST

PLAYER NAMESCHOOL
Tristan ClarkBaylor
Yoeli ChildsBYU
Lamine DianeCSUN
Obi ToppinDayton
Killian TillieGonzaga
EJ MontgomeryKentucky
Trendon WatfordLSU
Jalen SmithMaryland
Xavier TilmanMichigan State
Reggie PerryMississippi State
Garrison BrooksNorth Carolina
John MooneyNotre Dame
Kaleb WessonOhio State
Brady ManekOklahoma
Lamar StevensPenn State
Trevion WilliamsPurdue
Isaiah MobleyUSC
Alexis YetnaUSF
Mamadi DiakiteVirginia
Tyrique JonesXavier

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

