Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry is one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top power forward.
Perry started 18 of 34 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman last season putting up 9.7 points and pulling down 7.2 rebounds and was the MVP for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in Greece over the summer.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Thomasville, Georgia has also been picked as a Preseason All-American and a Preseason All-SEC selection this year.
The Karl Malone Award will narrow its watch list to 10 in February and pick five finalists in March. The winner will be announced at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on April 10.
KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST
|PLAYER NAME
|SCHOOL
|Tristan Clark
|Baylor
|Yoeli Childs
|BYU
|Lamine Diane
|CSUN
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|Killian Tillie
|Gonzaga
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|Trendon Watford
|LSU
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|Xavier Tilman
|Michigan State
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|Garrison Brooks
|North Carolina
|John Mooney
|Notre Dame
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|Brady Manek
|Oklahoma
|Lamar Stevens
|Penn State
|Trevion Williams
|Purdue
|Isaiah Mobley
|USC
|Alexis Yetna
|USF
|Mamadi Diakite
|Virginia
|Tyrique Jones
|Xavier