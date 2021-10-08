Keep an eye on Chad Ramey and Hayden Buckley late this afternoon as the second round of the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open continues in Las Vegas.
Northeast Mississippi’s two PGA Tour rookies both made a splash in Thursday’s first round and they’ll return to action today - Buckley at 3:30 p.m. Central and Ramey at 3:41 p.m. The Golf Channel broadcast from TPC Summerlin will begin at 4 p.m.
Among the early groups off the tee on Thursday, Fulton’s Ramey was tied for second place with a sparkling round of 8-under 63, two shots behind leader Sung Kang and equaled only by Charley Hoffman and Sungjae Im.
Ramey, who played at Mississippi State, had nine birdies against just one bogey. He had birdies on seven of the holes on the back nine to close with a 29.
Tupelo’s Buckley, who finished in a tie for fourth last weekend at the PGA's Sanderson Farms event in Jackson, was in a large group tied for 17th at 5-under 66. A highlight of his round was a hole in one on the 176-yard No 17. He also had three birdies and no bogeys.
It was the second ace in two weeks for Buckley, who had a hole in one last week during the practice round at the Sanderson.
The PGA’s official web site said Ramey and Buckley each hit 15 of 16 greens in regulation on Thursday.