ENTERPRISE • In just its second year of volleyball, Ingomar is leaning on a girl who is just in her second year of middle school.
Macie Phifer, an eighth-grade outside hitter, is proving herself to be the team's best player. Phifer recorded 12 aces and 12 kills to lead the Lady Falcons to a 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-18) win in their Division 2-1A opener against West Union on Tuesday night.
"She just makes our offense go," said Ingomar head coach Andy Wilbanks. "That's our goal, is we want to get that ball to her as much as possible at the net. When she is rolling good, we tend to just follow her."
Phifer started rolling in the first set with three-straight aces early to tie that game at 4-4 and three kills later in the set to put the Lady Falcons (5-1, 1-0) ahead 1-0.
As a seventh-grader, Phifer was tabbed a starter as the Lady Falcons were getting their program underway. Now in Year 2, she knows her game has elevated to another level and her team is right behind her.
"We've definitely grown in the game and became a lot stronger," Phifer said. "We've just learned a lot. It's been really cool to play and see how we've come together as a team."
West Union (0-4, 0-1) took a tightly contested second set, 25-23, to tie the match 1-1. The Lady Eagles played as an independent last season and are now jumping into division play for the first time.
"Last year, there was no goal and it didn't matter if we won or lost this game, as far as getting to play any further," said West Union head coach Lisa Bogue. "Most of them play other sports so they understand what it takes to make it to the playoffs. And I think they showed tonight that they know how to compete and they aren't just a run over."
Ingomar totaled 12 aces in the final two sets to control the match, overcoming loads of mistakes. The Lady Falcons committed 39 passing and attacking errors combined, and added 19 service errors to that mix.
"Being in the second year it's still going to be a roller coaster. There will be some ups and downs. (West Union) was just keeping the ball in play and letting us make the mistakes, and we did quite a bit, a lot more than we should have," said Wilbanks.