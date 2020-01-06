Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.
Phillips was originally set to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl but will now join teammate Brian Cole in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 25.
Phillips started all 13 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle this season. The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Grenada saw action in all 26 games after redshirting in 2017 following his transfer from East Mississippi Community College.
Jaquarius Landrews, Stephen Guidry and Chauncey Rivers will play NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Tommy Stevens and Darryl Williams represent the Bulldogs at the East-West Shrine Bowl.