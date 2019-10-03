STARKVILLE • Tyre Phillips has always been known as the big guy with an even bigger heart.
Phillips was the guy that would befriend special needs students at Grenada High School and protect them from being picked on. These days though, the 6-foot-5, 345-pounder’s job is protecting the blindside of Mississippi State’s quarterbacks as the bookend left tackle.
Although it’ his first year starting for the Bulldogs, Phillips brings plenty of experience to the trenches. He played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College and split time with Greg Eiland at left tackle last year, appearing in all 13 games and playing 345 snaps.
“I kind of eased into the fire a little bit and that helped out my development,” Phillips said. “I have a lot of accountability being the backside of the quarterback but I’m just progressing every week. I’m just listening and taking in what coach (Marcus) Johnson is teaching me.”
Phillips only played one season of high school football and was still pretty raw when he arrived at MSU in January of 2017. There was also the issue of his weight, which was 388 pounds at the time. Both of those factors resulted in him redshirting his first year in Starkville, which in turn created the starting opportunity he has now as a senior.
“Me redshirting was the best thing I ever could have done,” Phillips said. “I was able to get get my weight down and catch up to the speed at practice – not even a game – just an SEC practice. I learned how to practice. How you practice is how you’ll play in a game so that’s what helped me develop so well.”
In exactly two months, Phillips will walk across the stage inside Humphrey Coliseum and accept his human sciences degree in child and youth development. He one day wants to work as an occupational therapist for children with special needs.
“It was just something I picked up on in high school,” Phillips said. “I was always the big guy that would take care of the special kids from getting bullied. That’s always been my passion.”
That dream, however, may have to wait until Phillips completes his football career and hangs up his pads for good.
“I’m not really thinking about Plan B too much because Plan A is playing football and doing the most that I can with that,” Phillips said.