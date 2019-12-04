Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Phillips becomes the fourth Bulldog to earn an all-star nod joining Brian Cole II (Senior Bowl) and Darryl Williams and Tommy Stevens (East-West Shrine Bowl).
The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder from Grenada has played in 25 games at MSU after transferring in from East Mississippi Community College and started all 12 games at left tackle this fall.
Phillips will be the sixth Bulldog to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and first since Deion Calhoun last year.
Logan Lowery