ELLISTOWN – Carter Phillips threw a two-hitter and his East Union teammates barreled up the ball on Thursday for a 10-0 win over Pisgah in five innings to open the Class 2A North Championship series.
Game 2 will be tonight at Pisgah.
Phillips gave up leadoff singles in the first and second inning, but slammed the door shut the rest of the way, as he retired the last 12 batters in a row. He struck out nine and walked none.
"The first two innings when they got those singles, Coach Tread (pitching coach Zane Treadaway) and I just tried to work the fastball out, we could tell that the umpire had a wider zone," Phillips said. "We were throwing fastballs out and trying to get them to chase those.
"After those first two innings, the majority of stuff we threw was off-speed. I've had a couple of games where my off-speed stuff was very good, but I think this was my best one."
Jude Treadaway led the Urchins at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Hayden Roberts and Chris Clayton were 2 for 3 as Roberts had an RBI and Clayton smashed two doubles.
Ben Basil was also in the multiple hit department as he went 2 for 2.
Other runs were driven in by Rett Johnson, Rudy Baldwyn, Connor Timms and Tristan Baldwyn.
Extra Bases
BIG PLAY: Chris Clayton got it all started with his leadoff double in the third and the hitting became contagious throughout the lineup after that. Jude Treadaway followed three batters later to drive in Clayton for the first run in the contest.
BIG STAT: East Union pounded out 13 hits and 10 runs in the last three innings of the five inning game. The Urchins scored four runs in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth for the run-rule win.
COACH SPEAK: "Mentally, Carter Phillips is so advanced in this game and he's done a tremendous job for us. I think this was only his second game that he's pitched at home, so he really wanted to pitch today and get us off on the right track." – East Union coach Chris Basil.