PINE GROVE • Pine Grove cruised to a decisive Division 1-1A win on Monday night.
The Lady Panthers swept Biggersville 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-16) to place them in control of their destiny for their playoff aspirations.
“That was a big win for us tonight,” said Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan. “It's a big momentum boost for us, knowing we have two more division games this week and two more next week. We just have to keep this up because it's all out there in front of us.”
Pine Grove sophomore Lana Rowland's striking at the net was a key part in Monday's win. Rowland poured in a team-high eight kills and set the tone for the Lady Panthers in the crucial first set.
Rowland picked up three kills as the lead swayed from between the two teams early on. With Pine Grove (4-7, 2-0) clinging to an 18-17 lead, Rowland's fourth kill of the opening set capped a 5-0 run that helped the Lady Panthers take a 25-18 win.
“Earlier in the year she wasn't really attacking the ball. She was more or less just hitting it over, looking for them to mess up. But now she's looking to score, which she can do. That's going to be big for us moving forward,” said Jordan.
Pine Grove won the battle of the service line and was able to limit its mistakes. The Lady Panthers connected on 14 aces as a team to Biggersville's four. The Lady Lions (8-5, 4-2) committed a total of 42 combined errors to Pine Grove's 27.
“It was good to see us cut down on some mistakes,” said Jordan. “I thought we had a good bit of top spin on our serves tonight that helped them get down instead of flying out. We did a good job of keeping them in play.”
Pine Grove hit on six aces in the second set, three coming from Baleigh Bridges, to control the game for a 25-19 win.
In the third set, setter Ellie Fryar caught fire with four-straight aces to build an 8-1 lead as the Lady Panthers closed out the match.
Fryar and Bridges recorded four aces apiece to lead Pine Grove.
Biggersville's Hannah Seago led her team with seven kills and five blocks.