OXFORD – For the fourth-consecutive year, the Pine Grove girls basketball team is the class of MHSAA 1A basketball.
Pine Grove beat Baldwyn, 48-41, in the Class 1A state championship on Wednesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It’s the Lady Panthers (30-8) fourth-straight title, and they become only the fourth girls team in MHSAA history to win four-straight championships.
“You can’t put into words what these kids mean,” Pine Grove coach Katie Bates said. “You can talk about the success all day but like I tell them all the time, I love them not because they win but because the kind of kids they are.
"You look out at them and they all have injuries and braces all over them, and that just speaks volumes about the kind of people they are.”
Only three players, all seniors, scored for the Lady Panthers. Karlie Rogers led with 22 points and 18 rebounds, while Loren Elliott added 21 points and nine rebounds and Bella Jumper added five points.
Rogers and Elliott scored all of Pine Grove’s points in the first half as the Lady Panthers led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime.
Baldwyn (25-6) got five points from I’Yana Ragin to cut the lead to four points with 18 seconds left, but Elliott drained a half-court buzzer-beater to put the Lady Panthers up by seven.
Elliott said they practice half-court shots to pick up the mood sometimes after their “four ball” drill, which is a full-court layup drill.
“It’s not an everyday thing,” Bates followed. “Every now and then I’ll let them them have fun. Every now and then we get to giggle and play. It is ironic that we actually did practice that shot the other day. She hit it and she just walked off.”
Ragin had four-straight points to cut the lead to three points in the third quarter, but Rogers added a layup to go back up by five.
The Lady Bearcats cut the lead to three points again in the fourth quarter, 42-39, but they missed four-consecutive free throws in the last two minutes and Pine Grove pulled away with four free throws of its own.
Baldwyn was 14 of 29 from the free throw line and was 12 of 48 from the floor overall. The Lady Bearcats made only 3 of 19 3-point attempts.
“They have worked really hard and we had a great run,” Baldwyn coach Reneetra Pippin said. “I told them to leave it all on the floor and that’s what they did.”
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Rogers had a layup to put the Lady Panthers up 30-25 at the end of the third quarter, then Jumper hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter to put Pine Grove up by eight points.
Point Maker: Rogers' 22 points and 18 rebounds were both season-highs.
Talking Point: “It’s just my team. Without them, I just don’t know that I could do it. The energy, the fans, and God. He just gets us there no matter what.” – Rogers, on her big effort.