STARKVILLE – No area on Mississippi State’s roster was hit harder by graduation and the NFL Draft than the Bulldogs’ defensive line.
MSU lost all four starters to the NFL as well as its top three back-ups at defensive tackle.
“Losing Jeffery [Simmons] and Braxton [Hoyett] and the three primary backups that makes that position one where we have to reload in a hurry,” said MSU head coach Joe Moorhead. “With some of the older guys who maybe didn't have a primary role last year - Kendell [Jones] and Lee [Autry] – moving James Jackson over and all of the young guys, they just need a ton of reps.”
How inexperienced are the Bulldogs’ defensive tackles entering the season? The five players listed on the depth chart at defensive tackle and nose guard have only combined for 14 tackles.
Autry has the most experience among the returning defensive tackles. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound former Itawamba Community College standout played 167 snaps in his first season on the field at State last year and recorded 11 stops.
Jones, a fellow senior to Autry, was injured in the spring and missed most of fall camp. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder has only appeared in six games during his career and made three tackles.
Jackson began his career as a nose guard but switched over to offense last season. Due to the Bulldogs’ depth issues along the D-line, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound sophomore made the move back to defense.
“We told him this is what we needed him to do,” Moorhead said. “He had a good experience (on offense) last season. I think more than anything with Darryl [Williams] being the starter at center and the backup center not getting as many reps or opportunities during the course of the game as rotational position as a defensive lineman. I think he saw the ability for him individually and for him to be able to affect the game in a positive manner. I think there was a better opportunity for him on defense this year and I think he was excited about it."
Mississippi State is also going to rely heavily on a pair of highly recruited redshirt freshmen in the middle as well. Fabien Lovett and Jaden Crumedy each got their feet wet as true freshmen a year ago and will either start or be in the rotation this season.
Devon Robinson and Cameron Young also debuted last year as true freshmen and will be counted on more this fall as well.
The Bulldogs also signed a four-star defensive tackle in Nathan Pickering who may have to play some this season too. Pickering was an Under Armor All-American and the No. 6 defensive tackle prospect in last year’s recruiting class.
MSU also hoped to have Louisville transfer Allen Love eligible this fall but his waiver to play immediately was initially denied by the NCAA. The Bulldogs are currently appealing that decision.
State, however, does have a bit more experience at end. Seniors Chauncey Rivers and Fletcher Adams have had a lot of reps over their careers, as has juniors Marquiss Spencer and Kobe Jones.
That quartet still has some big shoes to fill to replace Montez Sweat and Gerri Green, both of whom were selected in the NFL Draft back in April.
Last year it was kind of hard not to get caught in the shadows of Montez Sweat and Gerri Green,” Moorhead said. “They cast a pretty big shadow.”
Rivers showed flashes of his talent in a back-up role last year, his first on the field after redshirting. The former Georgia and East Mississippi Community College standout finished the 2018 season with 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
“When you’re in last year of eligibility you have that senior year urgency,” Moorhead said. “So, everything that he’s doing is characteristic of a guy who knows what he needs to do in his last year personally and for the team.”
Adams added 20 tackles, two for loss and one sack last season while Jones tallied 22 stops with 6.5 tackles for loss. Spencer was limited to just four games before being lost for the season due to injury but was able to claim 2018 as a redshirt year.
Sophomore Aaron Odom only appeared in two games last fall and will be asked to play a much bigger role this year.
The Bulldogs brought in a pair of in-state recruits as well in Provine’s De’Monte Russell and Oak Grove’s Jack Harris for this season. Four-star freshman signee Izuchukwu King Ani also signed in the 2019 class but has been recovering from surgery since his arrival in January and is likely headed for a redshirt this year.