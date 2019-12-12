OXFORD – Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running back Jerrion Ealy have been named freshman All-America by The Athletic, an online publication.
Plumlee earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back, while Ealy was named to the second team in the same role.
Plumlee played eight full games plus 5 minutes in his first appearance of the season against California in Week 4.
He rushed for 1,023 yards, the fifth-most by an SEC quarterback. He currently leads the SEC in rushing with 113.7 yards a game.
Plumlee was not recognized on the AP or coaches All-SEC teams.
Ealy made the SEC’s all-freshman team as both a running back and return specialist.
Ealy rushed for 722 yards and currently leads the SEC in kick return average at 24.4 yards per return.
Ealy has also been named freshman All-America by Pro Football Focus and 247Sports.com.