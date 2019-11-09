OXFORD • Whether or not John Rhys Plumlee becomes the uncontested starting quarterback in two final Ole Miss remains to be seen, but at least one thing was proven in a lopsided win over struggling New Mexico State on Saturday.
Plumlee was definitely the flavor of the day.
The Rebels’ true freshman rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Ole Miss defeated the Aggies 41-3 before a sparse gathering at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Paid attendance was announced at 45,973.
Plumlee last week became the school’s top single-season rushing quarterback. Against the Aggies (0-9), he surpassed Mico McSwain as the Rebels’ top rushing freshman regardless of position.
McSwain had 612 yards in 2005. Plumlee now has 777 yards for the season.
In winning their final non-conference game, the Rebels (4-6) ended a three-game losing streak having dropped successive games to Missouri, Texas A&M and Auburn by an average margin of eight points.
While starting running back Scottie Phillips rested, Ole Miss got 109 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries from Jarod “Snoop” Conner and 71 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries from Jerrion Ealy.
The Rebels (4-6) had 606 total yards, 447 on the ground.
“It’s never easy, but it’s a lot more fun when everything’s rolling your way, and you’ve got good momentum,” Plumlee said. “As the coaches harped all week we just wanted to get the bad taste out of our mouths, and the only way to do that is to execute and win. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”
Defensively the Rebels held the Aggies to 193 yards, 66 on the ground.
The Rebels eventually played three quarterbacks – third-string freshman Kinkead Dent played the final drive – but used only Plumlee in the first half while the game had any sort of mystery about it.
Corral sees action
Redshirt freshman Matt Corral, the starter for the first four games, entered with 1 minutes, 19 seconds left in the third quarter while Plumlee was getting taped following a 38-yard run. The Rebels led 31-3 at the time.
Plumlee played the entire first half, rushing for 119 yards – one run for 75 yards – and a touchdown as Ole Miss moved ahead of the Aggies 24-3.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke did not directly answer whether he or offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez have tried to manage players’ feelings during the two-quarterback system.
“I’m sure he wants to play. He’s a competitor. I love the way he’s handled it on the sideline. He stayed ready, and when his time came he took advantage of it,” Luke said.
The Rebels settled for a 36-yard field goal on their first possession, the drive stalling with a third-down drop by freshman receiver Jonathan Mingo.
Later in the first quarter Conner scored on a 30-yard run, reversing his field and breaking two tackles before a sprint to the end zone. Plumlee threw a key block along the way.
Ole Miss had 80- and 65-yard scoring drives in the second quarter, capped by runs of 5 yards by Ealy and 2 yards by Plumlee.
Since bursting into the game plan in the final minutes against California in Week 4, Plumlee has been – to some degree – sharing time with Corral.
It’s been Plumlee who has started every game since Corral left that Cal game with bruised ribs. Corral’s playing time was less at Auburn last week – just 13 snaps – and he didn’t play at all in the second half.
Throughout their use of two quarterbacks Ole Miss coaches have continued to list Plumlee and Corral as co-starters on weekly depth chart releases.
“Coming down the stretch we’ll need Matt. He’s a weapon, and we can use him. We’ll need him at some point to help us win the next two games,” Luke said.