OXFORD – A week ago Ole Miss coach Matt Luke read through a lengthy injury report at his regular press conference.
He was hopeful those players would all be ready for the Rebels Saturday road trip to No. 11 Auburn, and it looks like last week’s open date had the desired effect.
Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to practice most of this week and play against Auburn, Luke said Monday.
Plumlee sustained what Luke last week described as a minor knee injury in the Rebels’ 24-17 loss to Texas A&M two days prior.
“John Rhys was in treatment this morning and looked really good. All the swelling was gone,” Luke said.
After arthroscopic surgery last week Plumlee is expected to be limited in practice Tuesday but full speed Wednesday and ready to go for the game.
“Obviously you can’t see the future, but that’s what I anticipate,” Luke said.
The Rebels are still expected to rotate quarterbacks Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral at Auburn.
Plumlee is averaging 101.6 rushing yards a game.
There was other good news on the injury front.
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy cleared concussion protocol and will practice and play this week.
Offensive linemen Ben Brown (ankle), Alex Givens (knee), Michael Howard (shoulder) and Eli Johnson (ankle, turf toe) all returned to practice on Sunday as did running back Scottie Phillips (knee).
“They went full contact. That was a really good sign,” Luke said.
Wide receivers Elijah Moore and Braylon Sanders also practiced Sunday and will continue to rest groin and hamstring injuries when possible.
Luke said the open date came at a really good time after eight physical games. With four games remaining the Rebels are 3-5 overall, 2-3 in SEC play.
“We had a productive open date. It came at a good time for us, and we were able to get some guys healthy,” Luke said.